Optivise Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.19.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $160.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

