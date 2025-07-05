New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,434 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 66.78% and a net margin of 9.05%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

