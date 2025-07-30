Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 31,702 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,194,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $63,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,622 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,286 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,924,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,113 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

