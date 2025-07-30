FSA Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,908,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,996,000 after purchasing an additional 193,939 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,898 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,203,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,161,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.