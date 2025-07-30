FSA Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,908,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,996,000 after purchasing an additional 193,939 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,898 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,203,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,161,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,475 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
