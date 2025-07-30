Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 169.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,492 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

