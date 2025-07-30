Aegis Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.30.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.