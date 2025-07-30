Aegis Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.