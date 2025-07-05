NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sander Capital Advisors Inc.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.19.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,790,745.58. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $160.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

