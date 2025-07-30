Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triune Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

