SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,490,000 after buying an additional 132,735 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 761,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,693,000 after buying an additional 127,056 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after buying an additional 90,680 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 558,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,037,000 after buying an additional 83,497 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,388,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $199.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.75.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

