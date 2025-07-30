Independence Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,762,000. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $314.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.56. The company has a market cap of $514.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

