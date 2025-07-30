Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,497,000 after buying an additional 88,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,855,000 after buying an additional 46,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $349.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $351.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.