SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,849,000 after buying an additional 117,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after buying an additional 452,063 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,444,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,500,000 after buying an additional 103,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after buying an additional 672,757 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VYM opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

