XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 189.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 187,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,683,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,650,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,493,000 after buying an additional 166,144 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMG opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $216.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.70.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

