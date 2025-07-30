Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is University of Chicago’s Largest Position

University of Chicago trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 49.1% of University of Chicago’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. University of Chicago’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $32,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $131.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $132.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

