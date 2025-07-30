Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $437,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $453.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $458.05. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

