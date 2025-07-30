Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.