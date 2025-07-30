Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $199.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.