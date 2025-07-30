Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.1% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

