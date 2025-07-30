Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,881 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 346,676 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

