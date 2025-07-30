Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% in the first quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $314.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

