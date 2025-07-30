SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,468.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after buying an additional 313,266 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,938,000. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SDY opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average of $134.28. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.