New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,903 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.78%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.