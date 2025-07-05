NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Hoge Financial Services LLC

Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.8% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1,706.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 36,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,497 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,312,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.84. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $160.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.