UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of UFP Industries worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.44. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.