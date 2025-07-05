Colorado Capital Management Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 23.8% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,946 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 27,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $160.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.