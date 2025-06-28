SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIE. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,178,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,105,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 35,475.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 110,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 109,975 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,286,000 after buying an additional 79,755 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of KIE stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

