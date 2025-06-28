Spire Wealth Management Has $1.20 Million Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

