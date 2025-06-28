FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3,804.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $1,274,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $11,143,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 2.1%

DMAY opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.42. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

