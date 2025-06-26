Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,575 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $80.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
