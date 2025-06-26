Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,141 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,543.50. This trade represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.94. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

