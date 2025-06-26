Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Masco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Masco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $63.21 on Thursday. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Wall Street Zen raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $71.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

