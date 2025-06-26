Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 554 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 128.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $110.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.