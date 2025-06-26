Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after purchasing an additional 413,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after purchasing an additional 247,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,831,000 after buying an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,026,000 after buying an additional 427,328 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $234.68 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

