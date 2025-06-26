NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $7,190,500.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.81, for a total transaction of $7,190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,673,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,882,566,487.25. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $7,213,000.00.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.3%

NVIDIA stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average of $126.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $155.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

