Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells $4,712,000.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $4,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,926.40. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.10, for a total transaction of $5,251,000.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total value of $4,959,500.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $3,143,600.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $2,924,300.00.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $397.68 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.71 and its 200 day moving average is $384.08. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,327 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after buying an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,296,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after buying an additional 378,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 41,959.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. Argus began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.53.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

