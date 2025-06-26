Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Moderna by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Moderna by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $135.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.61.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

