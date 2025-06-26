The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 660.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in AES by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 85,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of AES stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The AES Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

