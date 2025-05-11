Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases Shares of 21,141 Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,778,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.61. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $5.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

