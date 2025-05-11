Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 4,452 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IART. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.97 million, a P/E ratio of -136.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.17 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IART. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.