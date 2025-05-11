Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,821,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,823 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,732,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 375,903 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,537,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 790,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,666,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after buying an additional 898,167 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARLO. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

ARLO opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.81. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $139,782.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 837,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,635,919. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $75,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 612,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,544.50. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,164,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,439. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

