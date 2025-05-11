Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) PT at $32.17

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of UTI opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $207.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,098,571.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,849.20. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,450 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,052,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,392,000 after buying an additional 306,984 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

