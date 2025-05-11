Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $206,000 in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Organogenesis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity at Organogenesis

In other Organogenesis news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,082.90. The trade was a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $386.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.71.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

