AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $18.75. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. AvePoint shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 275,211 shares.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -376.92 and a beta of 1.30.
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
