AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $18.75. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. AvePoint shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 275,211 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get AvePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AVPT

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,826,510.95. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -376.92 and a beta of 1.30.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.