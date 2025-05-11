Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,976 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,492,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,956,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 393,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 628.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MD opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.44 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.