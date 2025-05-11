Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,904 shares of company stock worth $6,027,619. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

