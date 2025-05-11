Citigroup Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $102.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,619. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $995,801,000 after buying an additional 394,157 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $15,650,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

