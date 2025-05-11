Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 234.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gentherm by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Gentherm by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Gentherm by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $56.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William T. Presley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,411.01. This trade represents a 1.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THRM

Gentherm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.