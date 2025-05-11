Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.11, but opened at $37.15. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Innodata shares last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 1,891,574 shares.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INOD. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $12,672,438.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,654.80. This represents a 94.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,165,655.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,200. This trade represents a 44.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794. Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,760,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,197,000 after acquiring an additional 120,630 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Innodata by 1,718.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 892,663 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at $28,548,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth $16,713,000. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.9% during the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 2.75.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

