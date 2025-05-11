Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $985,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $1,186,458.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,484,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,678,040. The trade was a 1.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 385,307 shares of company stock worth $15,679,910. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

