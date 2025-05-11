Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,619 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,188,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 399,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.